Ranchi/Dumka, Mar 4 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of a foreign tourist's gang-rape in Dumka district and asked the DGP, chief secretary and the SP to file a report on the matter.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice S Chandrashekhar and Justice Navneet Kumar issued notices to the DGP, chief secretary and the SP in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Dumka administration on Monday handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the gang-rape survivor's husband as compensation, an official said.

He received the cheque in the presence of Deputy Commissioner A Dodde and Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar.

The foreign tourist was allegedly gang-raped at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from state capital Ranchi, on Friday when she was spending the night in a tent along with her husband, police said.

The woman (28) and her 64-year-old husband had reached Dumka from Bangladesh on two motorcycles, and were en route to Nepal via Bihar.

"An assistance of Rs 10 lakh was provided to the survivor under victim compensation scheme. Prompt action has been taken in the case. We will try for early conviction of the accused," he said.

The DC said that the tourist couple will leave Dumka on Tuesday under police protection.

"We are ready to extend any help they want," he said.

The survivor's husband thanked Jharkhand Police for speedy action. Three people have been arrested so far and a manhunt has been launched for the remaining four accused.

