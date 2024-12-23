Ranchi, Dec 23 (PTI) Beneficiaries of Jharkhand's flagship scheme, 'Maiyan Samman Yojana, will begin receiving increased financial assistance of Rs 2,500 from December 28, an official said on Monday.

The funds will be credited during a programme in Ranchi's Namkum, where thousands of women from across the state are expected to attend.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren reviewed preparations for the event and instructed officials to ensure smooth execution.

Launched in August, the scheme initially provided Rs 1,000 to women aged 18-50, benefiting about 55 lakh women. The state government had promised to raise the amount to Rs 2,500 in December, fulfilling a commitment made during elections.

Additionally, the CM directed officials to expedite the resolution of disputes related to the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) and explore new revenue sources for the state.

