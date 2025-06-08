Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MP Mian Altaf Ahmad Larvi on Sunday paid tributes at the 129th Urs of Mian Nizam-u-Din Kiyanvi (RA) and highlighted the saint's message of unity and spiritual wisdom.

Devotees from various parts of the country gathered at Baba Nagri, Wangat Kangan to offer prayers at the revered shrine of Mian Nizam-u-Din Kiyanvi (RA) during the 129th Urs.

The atmosphere was filled with spiritual devotion as people paid their respects and sought blessings. Many devotees expressed deep gratitude for being able to attend the annual event, calling it a spiritually uplifting experience that strengthens their faith and connection to the Sufi saint's teachings.

On Tuesday, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah welcomed the celebration of both the Kheer Bhawani Mela and the Urs of Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, calling it a symbol of communal harmony in Kashmir. He stressed the importance of unity for national progress.

Speaking to ANI, Farooq Abdullah said, "It is a matter of joy that the mela of Kheer Bhawani and Urs of Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamdani are being celebrated today. There has always been brotherhood in the valley. We want to see this brotherhood across the country. If we stay united, we will progress."

The Kheer Bhawani Mela is an important annual religious festival for the Kashmiri Pandit community. It is held at the Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulla Mulla village of Ganderbal district. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Ragnya Devi, a form of Goddess Durga, and is considered one of the holiest sites for Kashmiri Hindus.

Abdullah also appealed to devotees to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, expressing concern over the drop in pilgrim numbers following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

"We should go to Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra and appeal to the people to visit there. There has been a decrease in the number of devotees to Mata Vaishno Devi. People are scared after the tragedy of war that took place recently. The impact of the Pahalgam incident was seen throughout the country," Abdullah told ANI. (ANI)

