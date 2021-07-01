New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) A team of three students from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have won the government's Toycathon competition for this year.

The winning team “Evident” that comprised three students of JMI's civil engineering department - Sarthak Kumar, Nikhil Yadav and Alziyan Ansari, bagged the prize for designing a mathematical board game for children above the age of 12 years, a statement by JMI said.

They were mentored by Shamshad Ahmad, HoD, Civil Engineering, it added.

“Since its inception the university has been playing an important role in nation building. JMI always promotes innovation and endeavours to bring out the hidden talent of its students to shape them to become successful and responsible citizens,” JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said, congratulating the winners.

This year, around 1.2 lakh participants from across the country registered and submitted more than 17,000 ideas to compete in the competition.

The Toycathon competition is an inter-ministerial initiative organized by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell with support from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Conceived under the ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the competition aims at challenging India's innovative minds to conceptualize novel toys and games based on the “bharatiya” civilization, history, culture, mythology and ethos, while providing students, teachers and start-ups in the country an opportunity to win prizes worth Rs 50 lakh.

