Ranchi, Feb 1 (PTI) Amid a political crisis in Jharkhand, JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren on Wednesday called on Governor CP Radhakrishnan and urged him to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest.

He said that the governor assured a delegation of the JMM-led alliance that he would soon decide on the matter.

“We requested the governor to take a decision at the earliest as it is over 20 hours without any government in Jharkhand," said Champai Soren after meeting the governor at Raj Bhavan

Champai Soren became the new leader of the JMM legislative party after Hemant Soren resigned on Wednesday night as the chief minister after a marathon interrogation by the ED in a money laundering case, and his subsequent arrest.

“We stand united. Our alliance is very strong; no one can break it,” Soren said x.

A video released by the JMM-led coalition showed the support of 43 legislators in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

“We will again seek time at noon tomorrow if the governor fails to call us by then,” Congress Legislative Party leader Alamgir Alam, said after meeting the governor.

Alam said that during the meeting, they expressed concern as to who would be responsible for horse trading if a quick decision on government formation is not taken.

Alam, RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta, CPI (ML)L legislator Vinod Singh and lawmaker Pradeep Yadav accompanied Champai Soren during the meeting.

