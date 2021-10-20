Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 20 (ANI): A complaint has been lodged against Ex-JMM treasurer Ravi Kejriwal and his associate Ashok Agrawal after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Ramdas Soren from Ghatshila assembly constituency accused them of toppling the Jharkhand government.

Soren in a complaint to Ranchi Police said that these two persons came to his residence and tried to give financial offers.

Ravi Kejriwal had served as treasurer in the party before being expelled from JMM.

"They came to my residence to meet me. When I asked the reason to meet, they named a few leaders and said that they were in touch with them. They gave me financial offers and advised me to form a new party and form a new government with BJP. They even said that apart from the huge amount, a ministerial post will be given," states the complaint copy lodged by Soren.

The case has been registered at Dhurwa police station, Ranchi on Tuesday under sections 124 (A), 171 (E), 120 (B) and 34 IPC and 8/9 Prevention of Corruption Act.

The MLA has demanded appropriate action against them as they are conspiring to topple the government. (ANI)

