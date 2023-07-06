New Delhi, July 6 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University has begun admissions to its PhD programme under the JRF category for the academic session 2023-24, an official said on Thursday.

The admission window for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) candidates on the JNU website opened on July 5 and will close on August 4.

The intake and eligibility criteria along with other details related to JNU's PhD programmes under the JRF category are mentioned in the university's e-prospectus.

This admission process is applicable only to those candidates who fulfil the minimum eligibility for PhD programmes in the respective schools/centres and have qualified for JRF through CSIR, UGC National Eligibility Test (NET), ICMR, AYUSH or DBT examinations.

Such candidates will be exempted from appearing in JNUEE 2023 for PhD admission. Their selection will completely depend on their application and performance in the interview.

However, students interested to opt for JRF at JNU who do not meet these criteria will have to wait for the university to provide application forms for JNUEE 2023, the official said.

The availability of online application forms for PhD programmes through JNUEE will be announced separately, the official added.

