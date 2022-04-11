Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) A day after two groups of students clashed in Delhi's JNU over non-vegetarian food being served in a hostel mess on Ram Navami, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said he was pained over the incident.

Interacting with media persons here, state Environment Minister Thackeray also said there was a need to think about which direction the country needs to be taken.

"There is a need to think about which direction we want to take the country in. It pains to see that such a clash can erupt over a row like this. Focus should be on education and students in schools and colleges,” he said.

Thackeray added that it would be better if issues like gender equality, oral hygiene and mental counselling were in focus.

Two groups of students clashed at Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami, with police saying six students were injured in the incident.

The Left-controlled JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused each other for the violence.

The Left outfits claimed 50 of their members were injured, while the ABVP said 10-12 of its activists were hurt.

