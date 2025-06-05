New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) A Delhi court would on June 30 decide whether or not to accept a police report recommending closure of a case on the disappearance of former JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, who went missing on October 15, 2016.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jyoti Maheshwari on Thursday posted the matter on June 30 after seeking clarifications from the CBI in the matter.

The court would also decide on a protest plea filed against it by Ahmed's mother Fatima Nafees.

The CBI in October 2018 closed its investigation into the case as the agency's efforts to trace Ahmed, a Master's student at JNU, yielded no results.

The agency filed its closure report before the court in the case after getting permission from the Delhi High Court.

Ahmed went missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of JNU on October 15, 2016, following a scuffle with some students allegedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad the previous night.

Nafees' counsel contended before the court that it was a "political case" and that the "CBI has succumbed to the pressure of its masters".

The case was probed by Delhi Police but later transferred to the CBI.

