Patna (Bihar) [India], August 5 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to stay on the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case over the ‘Modi surname’ remark and said that the whole Opposition is being “harassed” but those who fight will win (jo ladega, wo jitega).

"Yesterday was a historic day. We welcome the SC's decision. Not just Rahul Gandhi but all the opposition leaders are being harassed in one way or the other. But the one who fights wins (Jo ladega, wo jitega)...," Bihar Deputy CM said while talking to the reporters.

The Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

The apex court issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order.

The Gujarat High Court, had, in its order earlier, declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark.

After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on March 24. Earlier in March, a magisterial court convicted Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Modi’ surname remarks ahead of the 2019 national polls.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday called on former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch, Lalu Prasad Yadav, in the national capital.

In a tweet, the All India Congress Committee shared pictures of the two leaders meeting at the New Delhi residence of RJD MP and Lalu's daughter, Misa Bharti. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav were also present at the meeting.

Earlier, the RJD patriarch had, in a lighter vein, advised Rahul to get married during the inaugural meeting of the united Opposition in Patna in June.

The Congress and the RJD are partners in the grand Opposition bloc — Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A). (ANI)

