Lucknow, July 12: The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has provided employment to more than six lakh youths of the state in the last six years and more than 11,000 in a month, the state government said on Wednesday. The government has also been maintaining absolute transparency in recruitments since 2017 to ensure that only eligible candidates get selected.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Yogi distributed appointment letters to 1,148 Sub-Inspectors selected by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on July 6, including 587 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (Clerk), 217 Sub-Inspectors (Confidential), and 344 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (Accounts). Mission Rozgar: Yogi Adityanath Govt To Provide Jobs to 26,000 Uttar Pradesh Youth Through Mega Job Fairs.

Moreover, appointment letters were given to 227 constables selected under sports quota on July 8. In the last six years, the Yogi government has made recruitments on more than 1.5 lakh positions in the Uttar Pradesh Police Department alone. An additional 2500 recruitments were made for dependents of the deceased personnel. All this has contributed to enhanced security in Uttar Pradesh.

Furthermore, the state government has also encouraged athletes by providing them with government jobs. Several athletes have been provided with gazetted jobs in Uttar Pradesh in the recent past.

Moreover, Chief Minister Yogi has also honoured the youths from time to time. On 9th June, a felicitation ceremony was organized for 23 candidates selected through the Union Public Service Commission and 95 candidates through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission under the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana.

According to the government, over 1.25 lakh women have been provided with government jobs. The state government implemented a new MSME policy-2022 and started an annual loan scheme of Rs 2.35 lakh crore. Additionally, more than 21,000 products were sold on ODOP-e-commerce portal and about 1.5 lakh jobs were also created through the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana. Under the Skill Development Mission, more than 10.20 lakh youth trained in various trades were given employment. Uttar Pradesh Government To Soon Provide Jobs to Large Number of Sportspersons, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hand over appointment letters to 936 youths in various departments at a program organized at Lok Bhavan on Thursday. The appointment letters will be given for 231 positions of instructors in the Technical Education Department, 201 positions of Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer at the Secretariat, 180 positions of Junior Assistant in the Transport Department, 130 positions of Junior Assistant in the Public Works Department, 128 positions of Junior Assistant in the Election Department, and 66 positions of Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer in the UP Revenue Council.

