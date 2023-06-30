Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 30 (ANI): A clash erupted between two groups of people over a land dispute, police said on Friday.

Police said that they had to use tear gas to disperse the crowd after the law and order situation worsened at the spot.

"A clash erupted between two groups of people over a land dispute, gathered yesterday night. The police used force to disperse the crowd after the law and order situation worsened," DCP Gaurav Yadav said.

Police said that the situation is under control now. (ANI)

