Chandigarh, Jul 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced the formation of a joint committee of villagers and experts to find a solution for setting up a biogas plant in Akhara village of Ludhiana district.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting held here, said an official release.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Congress Distribute Sanitary Pads Featuring Rahul Gandhi’s Image to Women in Bihar? Congress Debunks Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media.

Many residents of Akhara village in Ludhiana have been protesting against the setting up of the biogas plant, citing health and environmental concerns.

Mann apprised a delegation led by Gurtej Singh, a representative of the Akhara Sangharsh Committee, that the joint committee will carefully consider each and every concern raised by villagers.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Police Arrest Man for Killing His Friend by Pushing Him From Building Following Argument Over Missing Mobile Phone.

He said after thorough examination, the committee will submit its recommendations, upon which the government will take necessary action.

Mann emphasised that the committee will submit its report within the scheduled timeframe.

The CM assured that the government will not allow any violations, and that no action will be taken without first safeguarding the interests of villagers.

He reiterated the state government's firm commitment to pollution control in Punjab and affirmed that there will be zero tolerance for any violation of pollution norms.

Mann told the villagers that the plant will be completely pollution-free, and that no one will be permitted to violate the rules.

Mann also cited the example of Ghungarali village biogas plant which was set up with the consent of villagers. PTI CHS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)