Hyderabad, Nov 15 (PTI) A joint meeting of MLAs, MPs, MLCs and other leaders of TRS was held here on Tuesday. The meet was presided over by party founder and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

There was no official word on what was discussed during the meeting, but sources said Rao asked the partymen to work hard and attend to people's needs, as Assembly elections were just a year away.

This is seen as an indication that the polls would be held as per schedule next year without being advanced. Rao had said that the elections would take place as per schedule towards the end of next year.

However, politically, things were hotting up in the wake of recent bypoll to Munogode Assembly seat and also the alleged case related to poaching of the party MLAs.

The BJP put up a strong show in the byelection notwithstanding its loss and the saffron party is making a determined bid to emerge as the alternative to the TRS.

