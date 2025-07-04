Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 4 (ANI): Smriti Sharan, Indian Postal Service (IPoS) Joint Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), visited Assam on Wednesday to review and assess gender-focused interventions under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM).

She was accompanied by Sunandita Banerjee, Consultant from the National Mission Management Unit, DAY NRLM.

The visit was marked by the presence of Kuntal Mani Sharma Bordoloi, IAS, State Mission Director, ASRLM, who extended a warm welcome to the Joint Secretary and led the review deliberations.

Discussions centred on the functioning of the Gender Resource Centre and the Nari Xuraksha Kokh, both crucial in tackling gender-based violence and promoting equity and empowerment at the grassroots level.

As part of the visit, the Joint Secretary also conducted a comprehensive review of the State Mission Management Unit (SMMU), ASRLM. She interacted with senior officials, assessed the status of gender initiatives under ASRLM, and examined the progress of policy implementation, training rollouts, and convergence frameworks.

She appreciated the structured efforts being made by the SMMU team and encouraged further strengthening of institutional capacities to deepen the gender discourse across the state.

Later in the day, the Joint Secretary participated in the Training of Trainers (ToT) Programme on the 17 Gender Modules, held at the Don Bosco Institute of Management, Kharghuli. The event witnessed active participation from District Functional Experts (DFEs) from across Assam and senior functionaries from the Mission.

The programme was conducted in the esteemed presence of Kuntal MS Bordoloi, who emphasised the importance of gender-responsive training and local leadership.

During her interaction with field-level functionaries, Sharan praised the DFEs for their frontline work in addressing critical issues such as gender-based violence, child marriage, and school dropouts in rural Assam.

She acknowledged the challenges and reaffirmed MoRD's commitment to supporting grassroots innovations. She also reiterated support for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's vision to eliminate child marriage in Assam by 2026, recognising the vital role of ASRLM in achieving this target.

The Joint Secretary especially appreciated the convergence approach adopted by ASRLM in collaboration with the Women and Child Development (WCD) and Health departments. She noted that such integrative efforts are crucial for developing sustainable, community-driven solutions to gender-based challenges.

Sharan expressed heartfelt appreciation for ASRLM's inclusive, SHG-led model of women's empowerment and acknowledged the dedicated efforts of the team. She thanked Kuntal MS Bordoloi and the entire ASRLM fraternity for the warm hospitality and the robust systems demonstrated during her visit.

On July 4th, 2025, the Joint Secretary, along with the NMMU Team, will undertake field visits to Dimoria block (Kamrup Metro) and Mayong block (Morigaon) to observe grassroots implementation of gender interventions and interact with SHG members and village organisations. (ANI)

