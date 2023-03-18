Katihar (Bihar) [India], March 18 (ANI): A joint team of Special Task Force of the West Bengal Police and Bihar Police conducted a raid at a house located on the Malda-Katihar border of the two states and recovered arms and ammuniton apart from equipment used to make illegal arms from it, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off the team jointly conducted a raid on Friday at the house of one Naru Karmakar, an arms manufacturer, in the Katihar district.

According to officials, two illegal improvised firearms, one incomplete barrel, one incomplete body and some articles used for making illegal arms were recovered from the accused's house.

Karmakar was not present during the time of the raid and has not been arrested, officials in his house and thus has not been arrested, added officials.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

