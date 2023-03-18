Chennai, March 18: After Kiran Yadav's masquerading claim of being an Additional Director (Strategy and Campaign), another man with a similar bluff came under the scanner in Chennai. John Peter from Kovilambakkam used to impersonate a crime information officer to earn respect in his locality. Chennai police on Friday arrested Peter under three sections of IPC.

The police seized his car on March 15, parked in a no-parking zone on Anna Salai. The got had recieved a complaint about the car on social media because it had the Government of India emblem and a flag on it. Following this, the police summoned the owner, John Peter. Nithyananda's 'Fake Country United States of Kailasa' Dupes 30 US Cities With 'Cultural' Agreements, Watch Video To Know How.

When asked to produce documents before the police, he failed. The police interrogated him about why he was faking his image. According to a TOI report, he said that roaming around in a car with an official government emblem over it earns him respect. The residents o Kovilambakkam take him seriously. They come for his help. He told people that he has references in government departments. Andhra Pradesh MLC Election 2023: TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Writes to EC Over ‘Fake Voters’.

Police have taken the fake identity card from him. It mentioned his designation as a 'crime information officer', social crime division, National Crime Investigation Bureau. He has been booked under several sections for cheating and misusing government emblems. His car, ID cards, and fake visiting cards were seized.

