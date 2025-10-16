New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): In a historic and spiritual initiative, the revered Jore Sahib (sandals) a pair of footwear belonging to Guru Gobind Singh, the last of the ten Sikh Gurus, and his wife Mata Sahib Kaur will be taken from New Delhi to the Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Bihar as part of the "Charan Suhawa - Guru Charan Yatra," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

The rare and sacred relics, preserved by Puri's family for over 300 years, will now be made available for Sangat Darshan (devotional viewing) across several cities.

The Yatra will commence on October 23 from Gurdwara Moti Bagh Sahib in New Delhi and conclude at Takht Sri Patna Sahib in Bihar, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, on November 1.

Ahead of the departure, a special Kirtan Samagam will be held on the evening of October 22 at Gurdwara Moti Bagh Sahib, where the Jore Sahibs will be displayed for the Sangat.

Union Minister Puri said, "It is a matter of deep honour and humility for our family to have had the opportunity to safeguard these sacred relics for over three centuries. Now, with the blessings of the Guru, we are taking them to Patna Sahib so that the wider Sangat can have Darshan and receive blessings."

The spiritual journey will follow a detailed route, stopping at major cities and towns where devotees will be able to pay their respects.

Commencing from Gurdwara Moti Bagh on October 23, the route plan will travel to Faridabad, Agra, Bareilly, Mahangapur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Prayagraj. On October 30, the procession will pass through Prayagraj and proceed to Sasaram (via Varanasi), where it will be placed at Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh in Patna Sahib before continuing on its final leg to Takht Sri Patna Sahib.

The Yatra will also include the presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and the Panj Pyare (Five Beloved Ones), adhering to traditional Sikh spiritual protocol.

Several prominent Sikh leaders and religious figures were present at the announcement, including Harmeet Singh Kalka, President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, General Secretary, Jagjot Singh Sohi, President of the Takht Patna Sahib Committee, Inderjit Singh, General Secretary, Jasbir Singh Dham, Yatra Coordinator.

Representatives from cities along the Yatra route, including Agra, Bareilly, Kanpur, and Prayagraj; Members of the Delhi Committee: Gurpreet Singh Jassa, Gurpreet Singh Khanna, Omkar Singh Raj (former member) and former Vice Chairman of the UP Punjabi Academy Gurvinder Singh Vicky Chhabra.

The initiative is being seen as a spiritually significant moment for the global Sikh community, as it offers a rare opportunity for devotees to connect with physical relics of Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji--both central figures in Sikh history.

The "Charan Suhawa" Yatra is expected to draw large gatherings of devotees at every stop, with local Gurdwaras preparing special programs, Kirtan Darbars, and langar sewa to accommodate the Sangat. (ANI)

