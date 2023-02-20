Joshimath (Uttarakhand) [India], February 20 (ANI): District Magistrate of Chamoli district Himanshu Khurana on Sunday carried out an inspection of the landslide-affected areas in Bahuguna Nagar, Subhash Nagar and Upper Bazar of Karnprayag and spoke to the affected people.

Khurana said that all possible help would be provided to the affected families.

Also Read | BJP Slams Post Showing Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Feeding Milk to Child Dressed As Lord Shiva, Calls It 'Highly Insulting'.

The District Magistrate said that the buildings which have developed excessive cracks due to landslides should be evacuated and shifted to safer places.

Those who want to go on rent, those people will also be given rent for 6 months.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Internet Services Restored in Palamu After Four Days.

The District Magistrate directed the SDM to shift the affected families to safer places. Crackometers should be installed for monitoring cracks in buildings.

A detailed survey of the buildings in the affected areas should be conducted through the survey team. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)