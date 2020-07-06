New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): A journalist, who was critical after he jumped off the fourth floor of AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center (JPNATC) on Monday, succumbed to his injuries later.

An AIIMS press release said that the 37-year-old journalist was admitted to JPNATC on June 24 with COVID-19.

The press release said he was making significant recovery from his COVID symptoms.

It said the "he was stable on room air today" and was to be shifted to general ward from the ICU.

The journalist, who worked for a Hindi daily, had undergone surgery for frontal lobe meningioma (a type of brain tumour) at GB Pant Hospital New Delhi in March this year, the release said.

"While he was in JPNATC for treatment of COVID-19, he was having bouts of disorientation for which he was seen by neurologist and psychiatrist and put on medication," the release said, adding that the family members were regularly counselled regarding his condition.

It said that at around 1.55 pm today he ran out of TC-1 where he was admitted and hospital attendants ran after him and tried to stop him.

"He ran to the fourth floor where he broke a windowpane and jumped out. He was immediately moved to the ICU in the trauma center in an ambulance. He later succumbed to his injuries at 3.35 pm on July 6, 2020," the release said. (ANI)

