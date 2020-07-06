Social Summit CEO Jack Zuckowsky still looks up to his father after finding success in his work. “My father has always pushed me to succeed,” Zuckowsky said. “He’s instilled a great sense of perseverance in me.” That sense of perseverance taught Zuckowsky to learn from his mistakes from a young age and drove him to work hard when chasing his vision. After all, that’s what he cites as the most important trait for young entrepreneurs.

A clear vision and a commitment to chasing it are what helped Zuckowsky find the success he has in the social media marketing industry. By setting goals and achieving them individually, the once-insurmountable idea of success becomes much more manageable. Even when obstacles block the path to success, continuing to chase your vision is essential to success.

Social Summit aims to help its clients find success in their own visions. When the company connects content creators to active audiences, Social Summit helps its clients build a community rather than simply boosting numbers with bots. By growing audience engagement and increasing account activity, Social Summit’s clients find genuine success on social media that can continue to grow organically.

Rather than inorganic growth, which often negatively impacts social media accounts by seeming ingenuine, organic growth doesn’t depend on external sources for success. It allows users to connect with their audience naturally. Social Summit helps clients target their demographic through geolocation tracking and hashtag targeting, and then connects clients to those users as well as other engaging accounts to increase activity.

Zuckowsky, who remains inspired by his father, wants to inspire others in the same way. One of his long-term career goals is to create an educational program for the next generation of online marketers. Zuckowsky wants to provide a social media marketing education to young, interested entrepreneurs who could use the same inspirational advice he received from his father when first starting out.

You can find Jack Zuckowsky on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/jzuckowsky/

And check out Social Summit at https://www.socialsummit.biz/