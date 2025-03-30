Port Blair, Mar 30 (PTI) A 38-year-old journalist went missing from Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, police said on Sunday.

The missing journalist has been identified as Shahdeb Dey, the owner of a local news channel known as 'Republic Andaman' and he has been missing since Saturday evening.

Speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Police, North and Middle Andaman district, Shweta K Sugathan said, "A missing complaint case has been lodged and we are going through all the CCTV footage and his call records. So far we have not found any leads and investigation is going on."

On Saturday night around 7.49 pm, Shahdeb was seen at Diglipur fish market and then around 8.11 pm he called his wife claiming that he is in Madhupur and it will take one hour for him to reach the local market.

"He normally returns home around 8.30 pm to 9 pm but yesterday he didn't return home. Around 8.11 pm he called me for the last time and his location was Madhupur. I am worried about him and fearing that something bad may happen to him," Shahdeb's wife Debadrita Dey said.

Investigation revealed that a few months ago Shahdeb was assaulted by some local people after he went to the market to expose illegal hooch dens in the area.

"He was running this news channel for the last three years... We want a thorough investigation into the matter," a close friend of Shahdeb said.

