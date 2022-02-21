Jajpur (Odisha) [India], February 21 (ANI): Poll violence intensified during the third phase of polling in the panchayat elections in Odisha's Jajpur with some journalists being attacked and as many as 20 people detained, informed the District Magistrate.

Speaking to ANI, Jajpur District Magistrate Chakravarti Singh Rathore said, "Some journalists were attacked during the third phase of polling in the panchayat elections in the state. More than 20 people have been detained."

Rathore said that further detention and arrests are underway.

The third phase of Panchayati Raj Institutions (3-tier PRI) elections in Odisha was held on Sunday.

Starting from February 16, the Panchayati Raj Institutions elections in Odisha are being held in five phases. Two phases have already concluded.

The counting of votes will take place on February 28. (ANI)

