Beijing: Motorola is reportedly planning to launch its ultra-premium smartphone 'Motorola Frontier' with a 194MP camera. The Motorola Frontier will house a 194MP primary camera that supports OIS. It will also feature a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP macro camera. Motorola Frontier 22 Specifications Leaked Online, Likely To Come With 200MP Primary Camera.

The handset may feature a 60MP snapper for selfies and video calls at the front. According to GizmoChina, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1's successor of sorts, which has a model number of SM8475. The same chip will allegedly also be powering a "derivative" model of the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

The smartphone may feature a 6.7-inch display curved on the sides, similar to the one found in OnePlus 7 Pro. Motorola has also patented another foldable flip phone that will have its display bend outwards rather than inward, which is the opposite of the typical clamshell design.

The smartphone maker has been granted a patent by WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organisation) for another foldable phone. It would be tall and narrow, like the Razr, but the screen will be on the outside and the foldable display will wrap around.

