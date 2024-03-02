Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 2 (ANI): Journalists staged a protest in front of the Chennai Commissioner's office for reportedly registering an FIR complaint against a private Tamil channel video journalist who was allegedly attacked by DMK functionaries earlier regarding the coverage of a drug racket.

The incident took place on Thursday, February 29, when the NCB raided an office related to AR Jaffer Sadiq, a Tamil film producer and an expelled DMK functionary, in relation to an international drug trafficking racket.

While the premises were being raided in connection with the drug racket, cameraperson Senthil Kumar and another reporter had gone to report the searches.

Thereafter, Senthil was allegedly attacked by some DMK functionaries and forced to delete the visuals from his camera. Later, he was admitted to the Royapettah government hospital.

After the attack, various political leaders and journalists condemned the incident.

After reports of an FIR against the private channel video journalist surfaced, journalists took to the streets to stage a protest on Friday evening.

Journalists held the protest in front of the Chennai Commissioner's office and demanded the Commissioner meet them regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, Chennai Police has clarified that no FIR has been registered against the private channel video journalist.

"On the complaint of Tmt. Pachaiammal given at F-3 Nungambakkam Police Station against a private TV cameraman, Tr Senthilkumar, a CSR has been issued. No FIR has been registered," the official release from police said. (ANI)

