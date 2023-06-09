New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary meeting chaired by national president JP Nadda is currently underway at party Headquarters in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the central leadership of BJP has called a meeting of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states on June 11 in New Delhi, said a party source.

According to the party sources, the agenda of the meeting is likely on upcoming assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha and Union Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and BL Santosh along with state organisation secretaries will be present in the meeting.

On Wednesday JP Nadda held a special 'Tiffin Meeting' with party workers in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar, and instructed party workers to remain grounded and find different ways to win the hearts of people.

"At the tiffin meet BJP chief JP Nadda gave an important mantra to party new and old workers and said to party workers that they have to remain grounded and find different ways to win people's hearts," a BJP source told ANI.

On the occasion, JP Nadda urged the party workers to remain self-disciplined and be united with each other. "BJP chief told workers that self-discipline is very required for all of us to leave arrogance, and make sure your accountability is there. Don't be small-hearted, stop showing off to others and be united with each other," the party source said.

"Most important in any burning matter like farmer's issue, beti bachao issue or another social issue is that if somebody or opposition try to attack or questions then everyone should try to handle such issues with the polite manner and convince them that BJP is always with society and party work for social welfare. Never be aggressive to anyone," he added.

BJP National President Nadda also mentioned that the party must maintain its position with dignity and focus on the public welfare. "We are not only the largest party in India, even worldwide we are the largest party. We are larger than the Communist Party of China so we have to remain united and maintain our position with dignity and always work for the public welfare. Every day we should try to connect with new people. We should try to connect with different states, and people and celebrate each other festivals," Nadda said in a meeting that lasted for 2 hours.

BJP National President JP Nadda was accompanied by BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, Mahesh Sharma and Pankaj Singh and all Gautam Buddha Nagar party workers (ANI)

