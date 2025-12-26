New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda today visited Gurdwara Shri Sis Ganj Sahib, located in Chandni Chowk, where he paid obeisance and offered prayers.

Speaking on the occasion, JP Nadda said that the foundation of Sikhism rests on the sacrifices of its Gurus and that Sikhs are the foremost sentinels of the nation.

Also Read | Is the Government Introducing New Rules to Monitor Phone Calls and Social Media With Three Blue Ticks on WhatsApp? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral.

Along with him, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Government Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, senior BJP leader Sardar Kuldeep Singh, Chandni Chowk Municipal Councillor Shri Suman Kumar Gupta, and District President Shri Arvind Garg also paid obeisance and offered prayers at the Gurdwara Sahib.

On December 26, 1704, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, were hanged alive by the orders of Wazir Khan, the Nawab of Sirhind, for resisting conversion to Islam during the reign of Emperor Aurangzeb. The two elder sons, Sahibzada Ajit Singh and Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, attained shaheed status, fighting bravely in the Battle of Chamkaur.

Also Read | Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on December 27 as Students Get Year-End Long Weekend; Check State-Wise List.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu distributed the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

Archana Sivaramakrishnan accepted the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on behalf of her late daughter, Vyoma Priya, recounting how the 8-year-old had bravely tried to save a 6-year-old boy from an electrified slide in their apartment park, losing her life in the process.

Speaking to ANI, Archana Sivaramakrishnan said, "I am receiving the bravery award on behalf of our daughter, Vyoma Priya. She was 8 years old when she was playing in the children's park in our apartment complex. A slide in the park was installed over a damaged underground cable, which electrified the slide. A 6-year-old boy playing on it fell, and our Vyoma tried to rescue him, but was caught in the current herself. It is a bittersweet moment for us to be getting this award... We wish she could have been here to receive this award herself..."

Another Bal Puraskar awardee said, "When Operation Sindoor began against Pakistan, soldiers came to our village. I thought I should serve them. I used to take milk, tea, buttermilk, and ice for them daily... I feel great to be awarded. I had never dreamt of it..."

On the occasion of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on January 9, 2022, the Prime Minister had announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas', to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji, the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, whose sacrifice continues to inspire generations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)