New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda planted a sapling at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative on World Environment Day on Thursday.

"Today, on World Environment Day, I planted a sapling at @MoHFW_INDIA, Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi, as a gesture of gratitude towards Mother Nature under the #EkPedMaaKeNaam initiative launched by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji," Nadda said in a post on X.

Also Read | Delhi: High-Level US Team Arrives for Talks on Bilateral Trade Pact With India.

"I encourage everyone to join this movement and take meaningful steps towards a greener future. With the call of 'One Nation One Mission: End Plastic Pollution,' let us all pledge to reduce plastic waste and protect our environment for generations to come," he added.

Meanwhile, on World Environment Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that 280 electric buses will be added to the city's fleet by 2027 as part of a new electric vehicle (EV) policy.

Also Read | OpenAI Academy India: ChatGPT Developer Launches First International Initiative To Expand Education Platform Partnering With IndiaAI Mission in Country.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Delhi government plans to add 280 electric buses by 2027.

"We have decided to give 280 electric buses to Delhi. By 2027, the whole fleet of buses provided by the Delhi government will be electric. We are also bringing in a new EV policy," she said.

CM Gupta praised the new buses, calling them a tremendous asset for Delhi and highlighting their high comfort level and security features.

She said, "These buses are a tremendous asset for Delhi. This is a highly comfortable bus. Cameras and a panic button have been installed inside the bus. The buses have a low floor and are air-conditioned."

CM Gupta criticised previous governments, saying, "The previous governments never paid much attention to the environment. Delhi was deprived of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign under the last government. Our target is to plant 70 lakh trees this year."

Meanwhile, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav praised the central government's efforts to curb vehicular pollution through smart EV and hydrogen buses.

He said, "The Central government is regularly working on the problem of vehicular pollution... This new campaign for smart EV and hydrogen buses is a huge step in this direction."

He noted, "Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, around 109 crore people planted nearly 140 crore trees yesterday."

Yadav also highlighted PM Modi's symbolic tree plantings in recent years and called the gift of electric buses a step toward purifying Delhi's air.

Regarding the tree-planting campaign, Yadav noted, "Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, around 109 crore people planted nearly 140 crore trees yesterday. This year, PM Modi planted a Banyan sapling. Last year, he planted a Peepal sapling. His gift of electric buses to Delhi will surely work to purify the air in Delhi."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 200 electric buses under the Delhi government's sustainable transport initiative.

He also planted a tree under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. Delhi LG VK Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Delhi Cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa are also present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)