Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], January 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday visited AIIMS Kalyani in West Bengal, where he reviewed the functioning and expansion of key healthcare services and dedicated several advanced medical facilities to the nation.

During his visit, Nadda inaugurated fully functional Trauma and Emergency Services at AIIMS Kalyani, along with state-of-the-art Radiotherapy infrastructure equipped with Linear Accelerator (LINAC), High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy and a CT-Simulator. These facilities are expected to significantly strengthen tertiary care and comprehensive cancer treatment in the region. He also inaugurated a Pneumatic Tube System, aimed at improving hospital efficiency through rapid and secure intra-hospital transport of critical samples.

Also Read | Haryana Weather News: IMD Issues Agromet Advisory for State; Cold Wave and Dense Fog Likely, Farmers Advised Caution.

The Union Minister later chaired a detailed review meeting with officials to assess clinical services, patient load and the future roadmap of the institute. Reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Nadda said the Centre remains committed to ensuring accessible, affordable and quality healthcare for all sections of society.

JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, which began on January 8. Earlier on Thursday, he strongly criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, accusing it of failing to ensure adequate healthcare for the people of the state. Addressing a Doctors' Meet in Tangra, Kolkata, Nadda said the denial of the Ayushman Bharat scheme and ineffective implementation of welfare programmes have deprived poor and vulnerable sections of life-saving healthcare.

Also Read | Oppo Reno 15 Pro Launched in India; From Specifications to Prices, Check Details.

According to an official statement, Nadda pointed out that while India has made historic progress in health indicators under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, West Bengal continues to lag due to what he termed political obstruction by the state government. He asserted that the refusal to implement Ayushman Bharat has denied essential healthcare benefits to those most in need.

Expressing confidence in the people of the state, Nadda said that the people of Bengal would reject misgovernance and pave the way for development-oriented governance. Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, Dr Sharda Mukhopadhyay, along with doctors and BJP karyakartas, were present at the Doctors' Meet.

Later in the afternoon, Nadda held a meeting with district presidents, departmental convenors and migrant karyakartas at a hotel in Bidhannagar. Addressing party workers, he alleged that under TMC rule, West Bengal has become a safe haven for infiltrators. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)