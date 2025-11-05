East Champaran (Bihar) [India], November 5 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday took the "Andhera Yug" (period of darkness) jibe at the RJD and claimed that today, there is a twenty-four-hour electric supply in Bihar, as voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on 121 constituencies will be conducted tomorrow.

The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14.

Also Read | Beaver Moon 2025: Will the 2nd Supermoon of 2025 Be Visible in India? Know Date and Time As November Full Moon To Grace Night Sky Today.

" NDA means HIRA - Highways, Internet, Railways, Airports. These have become symbols of development," Nadda said, addressing a public meeting here.

"....Once upon a time, there was 'Andhera Yug' in Bihar...Electricity used to come only for 2 hours a day. But today, there is an electricity supply 24 hours a day," the senior BJP leader claimed

Also Read | Ghazala Hashmi Makes History As Virginia's First Muslim and Indian-Origin Lieutenant Governor - Who Is She?.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised Rahul Gandhi's claims of vote theft in Haryana on Wednesday. He alleged that the Haryana issue is being fabricated to divert attention from the Bihar elections.

During a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Rijiju emphasised that one has to accept both victory and defeat in a democracy.

"Now, to hide his failures, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is once again holding a press conference. Voting is two days away in Bihar, but today, Rahul Gandhi was narrating the story of Haryana. This clearly shows that there is no issue left in Bihar, so the Haryana issue is being fabricated to divert attention...He (Rahul Gandhi) said that the Congress had won in the exit polls in Haryana. Even during the 2004 elections, exit polls and opinion polls were declaring victory for the BJP and NDA, but in the counting results, the NDA lost. We accepted the results and congratulated the UPA, but we did not abuse the Election Commission. In a democracy, one has to accept both victory and defeat. But when exit polls are in favour of Congress, he applauds, and when they go against, he abuses the media," said Rijiju.

The Union Minister stated that the Congress party in Haryana lost because its leaders were not actively working on the ground.

"During Haryana elections, Congress senior leader Kumari Selja herself had said that Congress wouldn't be able to win here, because its own leaders wanted to defeat the party. After that, a former Congress minister resigned and clearly stated that Congress lost in Haryana because its leaders themselves weren't working on the ground. State Congress president Rao Narendra Singh admitted that there is no coordination at the grassroots level in the Congress party, so how could Congress win? Their own leaders are saying that Congress lost because of itself, while Rahul Gandhi's claim that they lost due to stolen votes, who on earth would believe that?..." added Rijiju. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)