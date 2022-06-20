New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Monday will meet senior leaders of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Van Nen (Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Viet Nam and Secretary, Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee) at BJP Head Office in the national capital.

The meeting is scheduled for 12 noon on Monday.

Also Read | Smriti Irani, Union Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive for Second Time.

This meeting is the continuation of the BJP's outreach program "Know BJP" through which the BJP President is interacting with foreign dignitaries.

The "Know BJP" campaign was started on the party's 42nd Foundation Day on April 6, 2022. Its second phase was held on May 16, 2022, while the third meeting took place on June 4 2022.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh: Punjab Police Directed To Remain on High Alert Ahead of Protest Against Agnipath Scheme on June 20.

"Know BJP" campaign is the BJP's initiative to introduce the party's vision, mission and work culture to different countries of the world.

Under this program, Nadda has so far interacted with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Minister for Foreign Relations of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan and also envoys of 47 countries.

General Secretary (Organization) BL Santhosh, BJP National Secretary Rituraj Sinha and Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, the party's in-charge of the Foreign Affairs Department will join Nadda in this meeting.

The Foreign Affairs Department, in its newest avatar, was launched by the then BJP President Amit Shah in November 2014 with Chauthaiwala as its Chairman.

Earlier on June 11, Nadda met the envoys of 13 foreign countries and said that is a need for better communication between the political systems and political parties of different countries to understand the vision of each other.

Nadda interacted with "Head of Missions" from 13 countries at the party's central office in the fourth phase of the "Know BJP" campaign.

Addressing the visiting diplomats, Nadda said, "It is our belief that there should be better communication between the political system and political parties of different countries so that we can understand the vision of each other."

The BJP firmly believes in a healthy democracy and shared cultural ties, he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)