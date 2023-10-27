New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will begin his two-day tour of Chhattisgarh from tomorrow.

JP Nadda will hold meetings at the state BJP office in Kushabhau Thakre Complex in Raipur in the evening of October 28. the party said.

On October 29, the BJP President will hold a meeting at the Ekamattam Complex and will also participate in the "Mann Ki Baat" program in Amlidih.

"Later, he will depart for Raipur Airport and address a gathering in the Thelkadih village of the Dongargarh constituency," the party said.

According to the BJP, JP Nadda will also address a public meeting organised at Swami Atmanand High School in Padriya.

"From there, he will proceed to Malkharouda in the Chandrapur Vidhan Sabha constituency and address another gathering. Finally, he will depart from Raipur Airport," the party said.

The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7. After the first phase of polling on November 7, the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Elections in Chhattisgarh will be contested on 90 assembly seats and both the major contenders in the state, the BJP and Congress, have released their final list of all 90 candidates in the state. (ANI)

