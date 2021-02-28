New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, informed the official statement.

"BJP National President Shri J P Nadda ji's to address public programs in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow," informed the Office of JP Nadda in a tweet.

At 11 AM, Nadda will arrive at the Varanasi Airport. Then, at 4:45 PM, he will inaugurate the newly built regional office and Prayagraj Mahavidyalaya in Rohania, Varanasi. At 7 PM, Nadda will interact with various social leaders at Chaudhary Lawns near Naria, BHU in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7. (ANI)

