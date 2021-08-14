Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will visit Uttarakhand on August 20 to take stock of the party's preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls.

BJP state president Madan Kaushik said Nadda will remain in Uttarakhand till August 21 and will take stock of the party's preparations for the upcoming elections.

Also Read | OJEE 2021 To Begin From September 6, Admit Card To Be Released Soon on Official Webites ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com.

He further said Nadda will also interact with ex-servicemen in Dehradun and will have discussions with saints in Haridwar.

The Assembly elections will be held in Uttarakhand in February 2022. (ANI)

Also Read | Glenmark Pharma Reports Revenue Growth of 26% and PAT Growth of 21% YoY for Q1 FY 2021-22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)