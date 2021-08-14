Puri, August 14: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) on Friday published important details about the OJEE-2021 examinations that will be conducted between September 6 and September 18. According to a report by TOI, OJEE chairman SK Chand said the entrance examination will be conducted through computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exams will be conducted for all the courses in three shifts on each day of the examination.

The OJEE-2021 was originally scheduled in the month of June, it could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. Candidates can visit the official websites of OJEE at ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com for more information on the OJEE-2021 examinations. The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the OJEE and downloading of admit cards will be notified later.

The OJEE will have online examination centres in all the 30 districts across Odisha. On the first day of the OJEE-2021 examinations, a test will be conducted for BPharm course in three shifts. The report adds that examinations will be conducted for lateral entry (LE) tech (diploma) and integrated MBA on September 7. Meanwhile, tests will be held for LE Tech (diploma), M Pharm, LE Pharm, LE Tech (BSc), MTech, M Arch, and M Plan on September 8 and 9.

