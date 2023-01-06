Davangere (Karnataka) [India], January 6 (ANI): The national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda on Friday visited Kanaka Guru Peetha and took Niranjanananda Puri Swamiji's blessings in Karnataka.

He also visited Sri Panchamasali Mutt in Harihara.

The party president reached yesterday and is on a two-day visit in the poll-bound state.

Nadda yesterday visited various places and attended several events planned for him in the Tumakuru and Chitradurga districts. His visit also included Darshan at Sri Siddaganga Math, Sri Madhara Channayya Math and Sri Taralabalu Math.

His planned events also included garlanding statues of Veera Madhakari Nayaka, Onake Obbavva and Dr BR Ambedkar and a Shakti Kendra Pramukh meeting at Vinayaka Kalyana Mantapa in the Tumakur district.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah stressed that the BJP needs to strengthen its organisation in the southern part of the country and said that Karnataka is the "gateway" to the South for the party.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2023. (ANI)

