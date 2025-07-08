Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) A Kolkata court on Tuesday remanded three persons, accused in the gang rape of a student in a law college here to judicial custody till July 22.

The police prosecutors prayed that prime accused Monojit Mishra, an alumnus and temporary staffer of the college, and two current students Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, be remanded to judicial custody.

The Alipore court, after hearing all the parties, granted the prayer.

A security guard of the college, Pinaki Banerjee, who was also arrested in connection with the case, was also forwarded to judicial custody till July 22.

It is alleged that the first-year student of South Calcutta Law College was raped inside the premises of the institute by Mishra, assisted by Ahmed and Mukherjee, on the evening of June 25.

The state's lawyer submitted before the court that it has worked on electronic evidence with regard to the crime during their police remand.

It was also stated that though some preliminary forensic reports have been received in this regard, the investigators were awaiting the final report of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

After getting the FSL report, the state may pray for further police remand in the interest of investigation, he told the court.

The lawyer for the prime accused claimed that the investigators did not follow established practices during his interrogation.

The advocate representing the security guard submitted before the court that he had no role to play in the crime.

The trio was arrested on June 26, and produced before the court the following day, which initially remanded them to four-day police custody.

Upon production at the Alipore Court on July 1, the court extended their police remand till July 8.

The 24-year-old student had alleged that she was gangraped in the college premises on the evening of June 25.

The prosecution has stated before the court that the 24-year-old victim was given an inhaler by the accused so that they could physically torture her after she was in full consciousness.

