Kochi, Dec 25 (PTI) A judicial officer in Kozhikode was suspended on Wednesday over allegations of misconduct with a female court staff member.

Suhaib M, currently serving as the Judge of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Vadakara, has been suspended following serious allegations of misconduct, according to an order issued by the Kerala High Court registry.

Also Read | Mahila Samman Yojana: Woman Files Police Complaint in South Delhi Over AAP's Announcement of INR 2100 Monthly Payments to Women.

The alleged incident occurred while he was serving as the Additional District and Sessions Judge IV in Kozhikode.

The High Court's administrative committee, chaired by the Chief Justice, took action based on reports submitted by the Principal District Judge, Kozhikode, sources said.

Also Read | Mumbai Accident: 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Water Tank Burst in Siddhart Nagar's BMC Colony in Nagpada.

Suhaib M has been directed to hand over his duties immediately to Biju V G, who currently serves as the Special Judge (NDPS Act Cases) and Additional District Judge in Vadakara.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)