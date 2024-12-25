Mumbai , December 25: One died and at least three were injured after a temporary water tank burst in Siddhart Nagar's BMC colony in Nagpada, Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday. The temporary water tank was built for construction work inside the colony. Mumbai Schoker: Minor Girl Dies, 3 Injured After Being Crushed by Water Tank Burst in Nagpada.

A 9-year-old, Khushi Khatoon was killed and 3 others were injured in the incident according to the officials. The injured are being treated in a private hospital All injured and dead belong to contractor staff.

