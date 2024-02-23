Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Feb 23 (PTI) The administration of Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Friday ordered a judicial investigation into the death of a 20-year-old man who was found hanging when he was in police custody, an official said.

The judicial probe was ordered following a directive of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Also Read | 'Naani Ko Nanihaal Ka Haal Suna Rahe Hain': Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Narendra Modi Silence Over Paper Leak (Watch Video).

The police arrested the youth late Wednesday night in connection with a case of theft at the Ramgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) office in Bijulia locality of Ramgarh town, an official of the district administration said.

He was found dead inside Ramgarh town police station later, prompting his family to allege that he was beaten to death during interrogation.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Giving Body Blow to Naxals, Left-Wing Extremism Breathing Its Last, Says Amit Shah.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Chandan Kumar told PTI that following directives of NHRC, the administration has ordered a judicial probe into the custodial death of Aniket Bhuiyan, who hailed from Ramgarh town.

“We have written to Principal District and Sessions Judge for a judicial probe panel,” Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey said.

Pandey said that Bhuiyan was found unconscious in Ramgarh town police station.

Doctors declared him dead on arrival when he was taken to the district hospital on Thursday.

Prima facie, it seemed to be a case of suicide as he was found hanging with a part of a blanket, the SP said adding that the autopsy report is expected to throw light on the cause of his death.

The postmortem examination of Bhuiyan's body was conducted in presence of a magistrate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)