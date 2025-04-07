New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has said that judiciaries thrive on collaboration and mutual respect. His remark came as the Supreme Court of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Supreme Court of Nepal.

The MoU was signed on Monday in the presence of Chief Justice of Nepal Prakash Man Singh Raut and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. The MoU aims to develop, promote, and strengthen judicial cooperation between the two countries.

CJI Khanna said that these jurisprudential exchanges are not merely coincidental; it is the natural result of an intellectual kinship between our jurists, he said.

"These exchanges allow for a broader understanding of legal principles in a South Asian context. They ensure that our constitutional democracies are not insular, but open to learning, adaptation, and evolution," he said while addressing the gathering.

By engaging with jurisprudence from countries that share similar constitutional and democratic trajectories, we reinforce legal interpretations that resonate with our historical and social realities, he said.

"This approach allows us to move beyond the inherited legal frameworks and develop jurisprudence that is rooted in our own experiences and values," said the CJI.

The CJI further said that the MoU is a step forward in institutionalising our long-standing tradition of kinship.

"Through it, we aim to create formal mechanisms for judicial exchanges, joint research, training programs, seminars, and visits. Such interactions are critical--not only for fostering better understanding between our legal institutions, but also for responding to common challenges such as access to justice, judicial delays, digitisation, and the protection of constitutional rights in a rapidly changing world," he said.

He further emphasized that judiciaries thrive on collaboration and mutual respect; the strength of our future cooperation lies in the depth of our past.

"Our histories are not just parallel--they are intertwined. However, we owe it to the generations before us, and the ones to come, to carry forward this legacy with purpose and vision," he stated.

Regular and structured exchanges between the judiciary of Nepal and India will serve not just academic or ceremonial functions--they will build institutional comity for the future, he further said.

"They will also foster regional judicial integrity, and most importantly, deepen the commitment to justice and the rule of law across our nations," said the CJI.

"I look forward to a future where our judges, legal scholars, and judicial officers engage more frequently-- where they share ideas, best practices, and jurisprudential insights. Let this MoU be the beginning of this new chapter--one that allows our judicial institutions to cross the Rubicon.

Chief Justice of Nepal Prakash Man Singh Raut, Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal, Judge, Supreme Court of Nepal and the Nepalese delegation were present at the signing of MoU.

Union Minister for State - Law and Justice - Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Attorney General for India R Venkataramani, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, Chairman of the Bar Council of India Manan Kumar Mishra, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association Kapil Sibal were also present.

CJI said that the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding is not a mere formal exchange, but it is the reaffirmation of a centuries-old bond, renewed with a spirit of collaboration, mutual respect, and shared purpose.

"India and Nepal are more than just neighbouring countries. Our connection is etched in history and civilizational values. From the sacred Himalayas to the spiritual heritage of Gautama Buddha, our ties transcend borders and have withstood the test of time. These ties are not only visible in our traditions but also in the institutions that underpin our democracies. Among these institutions, the judiciary holds a sacred place. It guards the Constitution, upholds the rule of law, and ensures justice for all. It is in this context that the evolving cooperation between our judicial institutions carries significance."

Our legal systems, though separated by borders, have always been in dialogue with one another, said the CJI.

Many distinguished members of the Nepali Bar and Bench have received legal education in Indian universities and they have returned not only with degrees, but also with an understanding of our shared legal heritage, said CJI Khanna, adding that it is a legal heritage that is grounded in the principles of constitutionalism and the rule of law.

Similarly, our friends in Nepal have incorporated key Indian constitutional doctrines--including the celebrated doctrine of the Basic Structure--into their constitutional discourse. "I am happy to note how some of the Indian constitutional principles have found a home in Nepal's jurisprudence!" said the CJI, addressing the gathering.

"On behalf of the judiciary of India, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our counterparts in Nepal for their commitment to this partnership. May this bond continue to grow, and may it serve as a beacon of unity, learning, and progress," said the CJI. (ANI)

