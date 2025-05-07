New Delhi, May 7 (ANI): The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday launched 'Operation Sindoor', carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, said an official statement from the Minister of Defence.

Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted.

Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution, said MoD.

Further as per the Ministry, these steps come in the wake of the "barbaric" Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.

There will be a detailed briefing on 'OPERATION SINDOOR', later today, the MoD added in its statement

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Indian Army said: "Justice is served. Jai Hind!"

In an earlier post, the Army had written: "prhaaraay snnihitaaH, jyaay prshikssitaaH" Ready to strike, trained to win.

