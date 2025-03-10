New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Central Government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice, on Monday notified the appointment of Justice Joymalya Bagchi of the Calcutta High Court as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, on social media platform X, stated, "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Justice Joymalya Bagchi to the Supreme Court of India."

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse Update: Intense Efforts Underway To Trace 7 Remaining Missing Men in SLBC Tunnel, a Day After Recovery of 1 Body From Debris.

Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended Justice Joymlya Bagchi's name for appointment to the top court.

Now, notification has been issued that Justice Bagchi would be in line to become the Chief Justice of India in May 2031, following the retirement of Justice K V Viswanathan.

Also Read | India's AI Sector To Surpass 2.3 Million Job Openings by 2027 Amid Growing Demand in Country: Report.

Justice Bagchi is set to serve in the Supreme Court for over six years before eventually taking on the role of Chief Justice of India.

The Collegium also considered the current composition of the Supreme Court Bench, which presently includes only one judge from the Calcutta High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta.

Justice Bagchi began his judicial career in the High Court of Calcutta on June 27, 2011. He was transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on January 4, 2021, before being repatriated to the Calcutta High Court on November 8, 2021, where he continues to serve. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)