New Delhi, [India] January 15 (ANI): Global momentum is rapidly building ahead of the CyberPeace Global Summit 2.0, scheduled to take place from February 8-10, 2026, as international delegates and diplomats converge to address the evolving landscape of cyber threats and AI safety.

"CyberPeace is witnessing strong global momentum ahead of the Global CyberPeace Summit 2.0, scheduled from 8-10 February, with international participation, strategic capacity-building workshops, and high-level diplomatic engagements signalling the growing urgency around cybersecurity, AI safety, and digital trust", the press release stated.

One such initiative was a recent strategic workshop on "Cyber First Responder & AI Safety," hosted by CyberPeace in association with the United Service Institution of India (USI). This session targeted the next generation of global defenders, bringing together approximately 40 international students from prestigious institutions such as MIT, Harvard, and Columbia University to tackle risks that transcend geographical and jurisdictional boundaries.

"The workshop featured expert-led discussions, live demonstrations, hands-on security labs, and simulated incident response scenarios. Participants explored the modern AI threat landscape, learned practical defence techniques for securing AI systems and agents, and gained operational skills essential for building safe, trustworthy, and resilient AI environments," the statement added.

This capacity-building effort serves as a precursor not only to the CyberPeace Global Summit 2.0 but also to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where global leaders will gather to discuss the responsible deployment of artificial intelligence.

International diplomatic involvement has further underscored the summit's significance, highlighted by a recent meeting between Ambassador-at-Large Hendrikus G.J. (Harry) Verweij of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Major Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President of CyberPeace. The Netherlands, which co-chairs a key working group under the AI Impact Summit, is playing a pivotal role in shaping global conversations on AI governance and ethical deployment. Their dialogue focused on strengthening India-Netherlands collaboration regarding digital trust and emerging technologies, emphasizing the need for multi-stakeholder cooperation involving governments, academia, and civil society.

As February approaches, the Global CyberPeace Summit 2.0 is establishing itself as a critical platform for shaping shared frameworks for cyber resilience. The event will feature a convergence of policymakers, technologists, and researchers dedicated to addressing the most pressing digital challenges of our time. For those looking to participate in the summit's associated competitions, deadlines are fast approaching; registrations for the iSAFE hackathon close tomorrow, while eRaksha registrations will conclude on January 20th. Interested individuals can register for the summit through the official website to join these global efforts in securing the digital future. (ANI)

