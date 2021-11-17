New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Justice M Duraiswamy was on Wednesday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court.

Justice Sanjib Banerjee, who was heading the high court, was shifted as the head of the Meghalaya High Court a couple of days ago.

A Law Ministry notification said Justice Duraiswamy, the senior-most judge of the Madras HC, will be the acting chief justice with effect from November 17.

When Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, transferred from the Allahabad HC to the Madras HC, joins his new posting, he will become the acting chief justice, the notification said.

Once Justice Bhandari joins the Madras High Court, he will be the senior-most judge of the Madras HC.

