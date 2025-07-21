Cuttack, Jul 21 (PTI) Justice Manas Ranjan Pathak was sworn in as a judge of the Orissa High Court here on Monday.

Chief Justice Harish Tandon administered the oath of office to Justice Pathak in the presence of State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Advocate General Pitambar Acharya and others.

Also Read | Who Was VS Achutanandan? From Early Life to Political Journey, Know Key Things About Iconic CPI(M) Leader and Former Kerala CM.

Justice Pathak was previously a judge of the Gauhati High Court.

The Supreme Court had recommended his transfer to the Orissa High Court in May, and the Union Law Ministry notified his transfer on July 14.

Also Read | 'DGCA Cracking Under Pressure': AAP MP Raghav Chadha Flags Civil Aviation Safety Concerns During Monsoon Session in Rajya Sabha; Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Responds (Watch Video).

With his joining, the functional strength of the Orissa High Court increased to 20 against a sanctioned strength of 32.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)