New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Justice Arun Palli was on Saturday appointed chief justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Union law ministry said.

A judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Palli succeeds Justice Tashi Rabstan, who demitted office on April 9 on attaining 62 years of age.

Also Read | 'I Have Killed My Mother': Depressed Man Stabs Mom to Death After Heated Argument in Kolkata, Spends Night With Body; Confesses to Tea Vendor.

Justice Palli's elevation was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on April 4.

Separately, Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari, a Madhya Pradesh High Court judge, has been transferred to Kerala High Court, the law ministry said.

Also Read | Nainar Nagenthran Elected as Tamil Nadu BJP Chief, Replaces K Annamalai Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections 2026.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)