New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The Centre on Thursday authorised Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, a judicial member of the National Green Tribunal, to be its acting chairperson following the retirement of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in a notification, said Justice Singh would act as the chairperson until an appointment is made to the post.

"The Central government hereby authorises Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, judicial member, National Green Tribunal, to act as chairperson... as the vacancy in the office of chairperson has arisen due to superannuation of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, with effect from July 6, 2023, until the date on which a new chairperson is appointed," the notification said.

Justice Singh graduated from Allahabad University in 1975. Three years later, he passed out as a law graduate from the university.

He joined Judicial Service in 1984 and worked as a district judge in Uttar Pradesh, the registrar (judicial) of the Supreme Court, and the registrar general of the Allahabad High Court before his elevation as a high court judge.

He was appointed observer, Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya, by the Supreme Court from 2005 to 2007 to monitor the excavation work carried out by the Archeological Survey of India.

Justice Singh served as a judge of the Allahabad High Court till January 16, 2018. He also served as a judge of the Industrial Tribunal in Uttar Pradesh and the chairman of the Oversight Committee in the state constituted by the NGT.

He was appointed a judicial member of the NGT by an order of the Environment Ministry dated March 11, 2020.

