New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday took oath as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to justice Sharma at a ceremony held in the Raj Niwas.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a number of judges of Delhi High Court, Chief Secretary of Delhi among others were present on the occasion.

The central government had recently notified the transfer of Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Satish Chandra Sharma to Delhi High Court.

The Ministry of Law and Justice on June 19, 2022, had issued a notification in this regard stating that, in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and to direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Justice Sharma has earlier served as Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court. He previously served in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, where he was appointed an additional judge on 18 January 2008 and a permanent judge on 15 January 2010.

Justice Sharma is an avid reader and is also known for his contributions to various Universities. He is associated with National Law universities. He is also on the Advisory Board of National Law Institute University Bhopal and has published numerous research articles and papers.

The Supreme Court Collegium recently had recommended Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

The Collegium had also recommended the elevation of Justice Vipin Sanghi, Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.

After the retirement of Justice DN Patel as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, the post fell vacant.

The Collegium further recommended the elevation of Justice AA Sayed, SS Shinde, Rashmin M Chhaya and Ujjal Bhuyan as Chief Justices of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gauhati and Telangana High Courts respectively. The decision was taken by the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. (ANI)

