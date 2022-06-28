Mumbai, June 28: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the TS Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) Results 2022 today, June 28. The Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 were announced at around 11 am

The The pass percentage in IPE 1st year (general stream) is 64.86 percent, while it is 50.71 percent in the general stream. The overall pass percentage is 63.32 percent. On the other hand, the pass percentage of 2nd-year students stood at 67.16 percent. The general stream scores a pass percentage of 67.96 percent while the vocational stream did 59.96%.

This year, the Telangana Board did not announce the names of the Intermediate toppers while announcing the results during the press conference.

Students can check their TS Intermediate Results 2022 on the official website of the Telangana Board at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Alternatively, students can also check their results on results.cgg.gov.in and examresults.ts.nic.in.

This year, Telangana's Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) was conducted from May 6 to May 24, 2022. On the other hand, the practical exams were conducted from March 23 till April 8.

Besides the official websites, the TS Inter 1st year, and 2nd Year Results will also be available on the mobile app 'T App Folio'.

Steps to check Telangana 1st, 2nd Intermediate Results 2022:

Visit the official website of the Telangana Board at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the IPE first or second-year result link

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Your TS Inter Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the mark sheet for future reference

Last year, a total of 1,04,886 students secured “A” grade, while 61,887 students secured a “B” grade. Nearly 1,08,088 students secured “C” grade in the Telangana 1st, and 2nd Intermediate examinations.

